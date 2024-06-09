CastleKnight Management LP Acquires Shares of 125,900 E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in E2open Parent by 21.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at about $1,816,000.

E2open Parent stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,146. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.90.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 168.63%. On average, research analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

