Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,515,000 after acquiring an additional 698,611 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,977,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $45,288,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,008,000 after purchasing an additional 88,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

FDS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $409.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,758. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.27 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $429.07 and its 200-day moving average is $451.63.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

Insider Activity

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,347. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.