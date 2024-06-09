Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,382 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,581 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 174.2% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 211,037 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 616.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 258,920 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 421,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 44,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. 31,933,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,006,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

