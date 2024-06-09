Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 64.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 42,625 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $5,728,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7,344.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 114,572 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 443,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,333,000 after buying an additional 71,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 142,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.58. 1,250,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,114 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MKC. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

