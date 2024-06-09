Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Invests $226,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WTW traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $255.49. 319,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,738. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $278.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.31%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

