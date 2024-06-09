Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $1,635,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $4,015,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.8 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.32. 1,650,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,386. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.45. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.