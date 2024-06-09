CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Upgraded at JMP Securities

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of CARG opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 93.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 518,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,971,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 518,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,971,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $99,095.04. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,590 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,382,000 after acquiring an additional 107,244 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CarGurus by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,076 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CarGurus by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,825,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,499,000 after acquiring an additional 182,028 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CarGurus by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,208,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,357,000 after acquiring an additional 126,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after acquiring an additional 336,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

