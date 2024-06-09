Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock’s current price.

CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

