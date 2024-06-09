Canadian Natural Resources Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, June 11th (NYSE:CNQ)

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, June 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 11th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 11th.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ opened at $70.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.93. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $82.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.777 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Desjardins downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 993.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after buying an additional 187,694 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 96,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 81,669 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 464,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 456,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,904,000 after purchasing an additional 44,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 117.1% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

