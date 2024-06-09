Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stake Lowered by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,816 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 4.4% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $36,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $43,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.32.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.5 %

CNI stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.12. 1,110,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.84. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

