Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.16. Camber Energy shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 9,905,885 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.29 million during the quarter. Camber Energy had a negative return on equity of 100.29% and a negative net margin of 172.80%.
Camber Energy, Inc provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America. The company operates through two segments, Power Generation and Oil and Gas Exploration. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.
