Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 195 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 581.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 552,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,182,000 after purchasing an additional 470,962 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $11,303,000. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $668,000. Security National Bank grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 73,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,945,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,381. The firm has a market cap of $330.96 billion, a PE ratio of 145.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $133.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

