Cairn Investment Group Inc. Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,753 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for about 1.2% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Covestor Ltd raised its position in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on EOG shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.09.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

EOG traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.19. 2,494,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,643. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.34 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

