Cairn Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,470,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,765,000 after purchasing an additional 674,583 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after buying an additional 2,598,163 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after buying an additional 17,066,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,334,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,212,000 after buying an additional 1,388,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on USB shares. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock remained flat at $39.02 during trading hours on Friday. 8,218,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,200,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.