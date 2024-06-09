Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Position Boosted by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 650.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.42. The stock had a trading volume of 997,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,442. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.16. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.77 and a twelve month high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $14,681,232.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,722.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,125 shares of company stock worth $31,043,057. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

