C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $90.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $71.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $86.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $2,960,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 309,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after buying an additional 68,256 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 155,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after buying an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

