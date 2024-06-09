BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.95 Per Share

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.84.

Shares of BWLLY opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. BW LPG has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $23.43.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

