BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.95 Per Share

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.84.
BW LPG Price Performance
Shares of BWLLY opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. BW LPG has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $23.43.
BW LPG Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BW LPG
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.