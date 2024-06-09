Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 103.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,801 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of Builders FirstSource worth $19,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $2,542,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 47,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 30,469 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $4,754,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 55,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 44,885 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BLDR traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.28. 1,702,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,551. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.88 and its 200-day moving average is $175.47. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.13.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,752 shares of company stock worth $3,879,207. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

