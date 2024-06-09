Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

NYSE BIP opened at $28.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 92.10 and a beta of 1.04. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 45.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 47,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,365,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

