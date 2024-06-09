Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.14.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.
NYSE:BAM opened at $37.95 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52.
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.74%.
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.
