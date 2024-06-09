Brokerages Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Target Price at $27.00

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on VSAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Viasat alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VSAT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

Viasat Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 24.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Viasat by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 9.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 44.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 9.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.36. Viasat has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $46.33.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.