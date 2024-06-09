Brokerages Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Target Price at $8.08

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.08.

RDFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Redfin from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of RDFN opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $770.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.67. Redfin has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.79 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 49.0% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 39,468 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

