Brokerages Set Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Target Price at $67.33

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC boosted their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 4.8% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

