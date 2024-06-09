Brokerages Set Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target at $61.12

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on BRZE shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Braze from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.06. Braze has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. Analysts expect that Braze will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $174,817.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,334,321.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $174,817.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,334,321.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $744,956.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,675 shares in the company, valued at $25,835,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,114 shares of company stock worth $3,344,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Braze by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,146,000 after acquiring an additional 148,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Braze by 20.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after acquiring an additional 899,894 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Braze by 6.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,084,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,357,000 after acquiring an additional 128,645 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Braze by 537.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Braze by 167.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,467,000 after acquiring an additional 810,295 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

