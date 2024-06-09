Brokerages Set ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Target Price at $7.67

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

ADTRAN Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $422.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.19. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 51.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at $8,363,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,405,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after acquiring an additional 875,140 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in ADTRAN by 606.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 673,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 578,543 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,136,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 384,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 432,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 264,950 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

