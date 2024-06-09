Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,341.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,406.64. 1,785,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,353. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $788.78 and a twelve month high of $1,445.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,338.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,232.12. The stock has a market cap of $651.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

