Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Oaktop Capital Management II L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 126.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,276 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 5.4% of Oaktop Capital Management II L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $40,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $3,489,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Broadcom stock traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,406.64. 1,785,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,338.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1,232.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $788.78 and a 52-week high of $1,445.40. The stock has a market cap of $651.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
