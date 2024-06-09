Brigade Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Brigade Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Diversified Healthcare Trust makes up approximately 0.0% of Brigade Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 518,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 167,543 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of DHC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.78. 1,153,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,814. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. The company has a market cap of $668.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 8.76 and a quick ratio of 8.76.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

