Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.94.

Get Braze alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRZE

Braze Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.06. Braze has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $160,066.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 224,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $160,066.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 224,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,997. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Braze by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Braze by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at $5,714,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Braze by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.