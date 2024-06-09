Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.70.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,626,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,263 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,360 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $182,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $77.56. The company has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

