Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Booking were worth $54,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,742,160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,234,000 after purchasing an additional 112,249 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $3,774,850,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 113,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,233,000 after purchasing an additional 55,716 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 139.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,166,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $11.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,813.09. 161,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,532. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,579.36 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,641.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,546.69. The company has a market cap of $129.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $815,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,351 shares of company stock worth $18,440,475 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

