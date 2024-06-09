Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Booking makes up 2.8% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Booking by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,539,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,635,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $24,841,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Booking by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,475 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $11.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,813.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,532. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,641.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,546.69. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,579.36 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price objective (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

