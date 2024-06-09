BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.19

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.19 and traded as high as C$10.42. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF shares last traded at C$10.37, with a volume of 178,450 shares.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.21.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th.

