BMO Capital Markets Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $384.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $420.00 to $384.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $437.74.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $317.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.82. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $293.03 and a one year high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,847,103,000 after buying an additional 154,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after acquiring an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after acquiring an additional 310,347 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $791,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,756,000 after purchasing an additional 137,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

