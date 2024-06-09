Bluzelle (BLZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $30.47 Million

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Bluzelle token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $114.89 million and $30.47 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,420,459 tokens. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle (BLZ) is a cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum platform, used within the Bluzelle network, a decentralized data network for dApps. It provides secure, tamper-proof, and scalable data management using blockchain principles. The BLZ token is used to pay for network services and incentivize participation. Bluzelle was founded by Neeraj Murarka and Pavel Bains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

