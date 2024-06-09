Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $69,288.21 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,365.65 billion and approximately $13.68 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.06 or 0.00679849 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00053569 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00082026 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,709,771 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.