BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Position Reduced by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 111,441 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up 1.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $76,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,347,952.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,347,952.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,588 shares of company stock worth $9,413,633. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Baird R W cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BMRN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,091. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.68 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average of $88.09.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

