Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,625,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,118,000 after buying an additional 909,819 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,734,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,017,000 after purchasing an additional 233,393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 821,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,135,000 after purchasing an additional 39,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 715,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,277,000 after purchasing an additional 280,583 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BECN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $96.41. The stock had a trading volume of 505,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.50 and a 12-month high of $103.75.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

