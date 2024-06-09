Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 89,109 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 824,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,109 shares during the quarter. OneMain comprises about 2.6% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.69% of OneMain worth $40,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain Trading Up 1.6 %

OMF traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $49.07. 1,253,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,068. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 81.09%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

