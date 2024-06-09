Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 26,760 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,760 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 2.0% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $31,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $3.43 on Friday, reaching $139.80. 2,835,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,690. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $149.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Get Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.