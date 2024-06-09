Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $15,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,514,000 after buying an additional 1,714,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,137,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,268.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after acquiring an additional 438,664 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,976,000 after purchasing an additional 391,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,726,000 after buying an additional 334,815 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.52. 723,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,097. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,748,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,748,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $9,534,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,000 shares of company stock worth $31,260,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

