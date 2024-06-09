Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 130,682 Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,682 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.98% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PWP stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 366,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,248. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $16.52.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.87%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on PWP

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.