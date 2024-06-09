Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,382 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Comerica by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Comerica by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,891,000 after acquiring an additional 115,446 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CMA stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.57 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Comerica from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMA

Insider Activity at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.