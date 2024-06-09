Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Has $7.64 Million Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 120.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.44% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $14,649,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,705 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Virtus Investment Partners

In related news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 7,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $1,845,324.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTS traded down $3.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.00. 53,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.45. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.78 and a 12-month high of $263.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.11 and a 200-day moving average of $230.49.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on VRTS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

