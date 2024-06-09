Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Franklin FTSE India ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLIN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,003,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,781,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $274,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLIN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.91. 126,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,180. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.14. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $39.51.

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

