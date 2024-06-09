Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises about 1.7% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 36,198,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,433,948. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

