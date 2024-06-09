Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. decreased its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249,240 shares during the quarter. Barclays accounts for about 1.8% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Barclays by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 188,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 95,474 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 100,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 47,651 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 55,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

BCS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.07. 12,457,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,986,500. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

