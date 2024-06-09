Barclays Increases Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $45.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

SMAR opened at $44.29 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average is $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $391,688.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,859.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $391,688.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,859.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,879,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 109,786 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

