Bank of America Lowers DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $60.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DocuSign

DocuSign Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $52.05 on Friday. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.58, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,767 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.