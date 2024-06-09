Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BIDU. Macquarie lowered shares of Baidu from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Baidu from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.93.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $95.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Baidu has a 52-week low of $94.25 and a 52-week high of $156.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Baidu by 90,390.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,953,000 after purchasing an additional 900,284 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,018,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,247,000 after buying an additional 338,110 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Baidu by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 536,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,907,000 after buying an additional 312,467 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Baidu by 25.7% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,322,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,187,000 after buying an additional 270,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 15.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,794,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,076,000 after acquiring an additional 238,374 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

